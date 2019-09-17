Tuscaloosa police officer dies in officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (9/16): The Tuscaloosa Police officer who was shot Monday night has died from their injuries, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said in a press conference.

13-year veteran Dornell Cousette, 40, was the officer involved in the shooting. He was the father to two daughters, Mayor Maddox said.

According to the press conference, Cousette had chased the suspect into a home and that is when gunshots were exchanged. The incident happened around 6:23 p.m., according to Interim Cheif Mitt Tubbs.

The suspect was wanted on felony charges when Cousette went to serve a warrant for his arrest. He was also hit during the exchange of gunfire. No information was released on their condition.

Cousette is the fourth Alabama police officer killed in the line of duty in 2019.

“Our thoughts and prayers tonight remain with this Tuscaloosa PD Officer who was yet another victim of violence against law enforcement while in the line and now fights for life,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay E. Town said in a tweet. “We hold vigil for him, his family, and all of TPD.”

Stay with CBS 42 as more information is released.