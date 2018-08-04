Tuscaloosa tow truck driver being called a hero after saving child from burning car

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some are calling a Tuscaloosa tow truck driver a hero after he pulled a small child from a burning car, saving the 7-month-old’s life after the child’s mother had a car accident.

The crash happened Friday, July 27 at the intersection of highway 171 and Mount Olive Road near Northport. Harris, who works for Bambarger Wrecker service, was on a call and saw a woman on the side of the road screaming next to a burning car. She said that her baby was trapped inside.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, but Harris sprang into action and used his fist to punch a hole through the window to pull the child to safety.

“When I reached into the car, I had to feel around because I couldn’t see due to the smoke in the car

and the darkness,” Harris said. “I felt a tiny little leg and I started pulling and the next thing you know, I got to the top of the hill with the baby and I looked back at the car and the compartment

where the baby was engulfed in flames.”

7-month-old Damarcus and his mother Alexus Jenkins are both okay. The baby only suffered a few scrapes and cuts. Jenkins says if it wasn’t for Harris, her child would have died.

“I would tell him thank you. I am just grateful to God that he was out there,” Jenkins said. “Because I don’t see any other way my baby would have gotten out of the car.”

Harris says he knew if he did not act quickly, things would have turned out badly.

“A parent’s love for their child can’t be measured and I am just glad she and the baby are ok. It could have been a lot worse,” Harris said. “I thank God for allowing me to be in that position and not

allowing me time to think and just to jump on it.”

Andrea Harris says he doesn’t consider himself a hero. He was just glad he was in the right place

at the right time to save a life.