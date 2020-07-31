Tuskegee alum seeking seat on Phenix City’s first elected school board

News Three is your local elections headquarters as we continue our look at the candidates trying to make history by becoming a member of Phenix City’s first elected school board.

Likitca (pronounced La-Kee-sha) Thomas-Ligon is a Central and Tuskegee graduate who’s running for the District 3, Place 1 seat on the Phenix City Board of Education. She’s the Military Student Transition Consultant for Russell County.

If elected she says she wants to be an advocate for students, faculty and staff, keeping them safe in these unprecedented times. She also wants to make sure the school system is operating in a fiscally sound way.

“I want to make sure that I protect the operating reserves. Our budget, protecting our budget, the Phenix City Board of Education is one of the largest employers in our city. So we don’t want to put any faculty or staff and their families in any other economical hardships during this time,” said Likitca Thomas-Ligon, candidate for District 3, Place 1, Phenix City Board of Education.

Thomas-Ligon faces Katrina Collier Long in the August 25th election.