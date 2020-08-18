LIVE NOW /
Tuskegee Officer on leave for allegedly tying man to chair, using racist slur

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

TUSKEGEE, Ala (WRBL) – A black Tuskegee Police officer is on administrative leave Monday night after a video surfaced, showing a black man who appears to be intoxicated and tied to a chair. 

During the video you can hear and see an officer in uniform talking about putting the gentleman in a “time out” while you see the man rocking back and forth. The officer uses a racial slur when speaking about the man.

Monday night Assistant Chief L. Jenkins posted this message to the department’s Facebook Page.

“The Tuskegee Police Department has received numerous inquiries in reference to a video involving a Tuskegee Police officer and a subject. The Tuskegee Police Department holds every representative of TPD to the highest standard, whether on duty or off. At this time, the Tuskegee Police Department is conducting an internal investigation, and the involved officer has been placed on leave.”

