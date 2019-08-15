Tuskegee Police searching for suspect who allegedly assaulted woman in home

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Tuskegee Police Department needs your help locating Marc John Love, in connection with a Robbery and Home Invasion where he allegedly assaulted a female.

Police say the incident occurred on August 13, 2019, in the 2000 Block of Moton Circle, Tuskegee, Alabama. Investigators say Marc John Love and two other individuals forced their way inside the victim’s residence, where they took items and assaulted a female.

Investigators say Love should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If you have any information, in reference to the location of Marc John Love or any other involved individuals, please immediately call Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app, or give us your information through the web at www.215STOP.com or Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward.