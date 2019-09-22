Twitter estimates for #StormArea51 on the mark

LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — It was the question on everyone’s mind leading up to the big event: How many people would actually show up to #StormArea51? Well, we asked you, and you were right on the money.
Lincoln County officials announced over 3,250 people total made the trip to Lincoln County Friday night, during the peak of the activities.
While the #StormArea51 events may have been a bit of a flop, they have caused quite a stir on social media. The event was trending all weekend on Twitter, mainly as the butt of many jokes.
Hey, there’s always next year… right?