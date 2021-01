AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - An inspiring story is rising from the floors of Auburn Junior High School's basketball gym. 13-year-old Olivia Quiñonesas is the manager of the girl's 7th and 8th-grade basketball team. Thursday night Olivia dressed out and started in her team's last home game, taking her shot with the support of her teammates and coach.

"I was like Olivia; I need you to go get your uniform on. And she was like, What? I was like, yea. I need you to go get your uniform on; you are starting tonight, and she was like, coach, I am the manager, and I said I know, I love you so much and you are going to start tonight," said Auburn Basketball Coach, LaToya Levett.