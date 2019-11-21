Two airmen killed in ‘aircraft mishap’ in Oklahoma

ENID, OK (WIAT & CNN) Two Airmen were killed in what authorities are calling an “aircraft mishap” at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, officials confirm.

Two Air Force T-38 Talons there were involved in the mishap at about 9:10 a.m. officials with the Air Force base said.

At the time of the mishap, the aircraft was performing a routine training mission at the Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma. Authorities say there were two people on board each aircraft when the mishap happened, officials said.

Vance emergency response personnel are on the scene to respond to casualties and assist in recovery efforts.

The nature of what the air force is calling a ‘mishap’ has not been explained at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

