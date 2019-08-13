Two arrested in sexual assault case involving a child

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested in a sexual assault investigation involving a child in Myrtle Beach.

According to Myrtle Beach police reports Angel Manuel Bonet-Martinez and Haily Beth Bonet have been arrested in connection to the case.

The victim told police that Martinez sexually assaulted them twice, once on June 16 and again on July 29. The victim told police that when they told Martinez that he was hurting them, he allegedly said: “that’s what you get.” and “next time it will be worse.” according to the reports.

Martinez is charged with First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Second-Degree Assault and Battery, and Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person.

Bonet is charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person.