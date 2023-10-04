OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police say one of their officers was patrolling Interstate 85 in the early morning hours of October 4 when the officer noticed a driver allegedly making lane changes without using a turn signal.

At approximately 12:46 AM, the officer conducted the traffic stop near the Columbus Parkway exit. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Charles Massey, and his front-seat passenger, Heather Leanne Massey.

Police say they requested and received consent to search the vehicle and under the driver’s seat, law enforcement allege they discovered a locked box. The key to the lockbox was found in the vehicle’s ignition. When the box was opened officers say they found two plastic baggies filled with white powder, straws, and marijuana.

Officers conducted field tests on the substances and say the white powder, weighing more than one gram, tested positive for Fentanyl, a potent and deadly synthetic opioid.

Both Charles and Heather Massey were taken into custody and transported to the Opelika Police Department where investigators say Heather Massey claimed ownership of the illicit substances found in the vehicle. This assertion, coupled with the drugs’ alleged proximity to Charles Massey and his possession of the lockbox key, led to his arrest on allegations of Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Heather Massey was arrested on allegations of Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree.

This incident highlights nationwide efforts of law enforcement to combat the illicit drug trade, particularly the distribution of dangerous substances like Fentanyl, known for its lethal consequences.