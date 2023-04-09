COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles caused lane closures in Columbus on Sunday.

The crash at 13th Street and 10th Avenue intersection left both cars totaled. A witness says the drivers were transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Our WRBL Reporter says a truck ran through a red light, and collided with an SUV.

The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire Rescue were at the scene. The crash left one of the north and south bound lanes of 13th Street blocked off.

WRBL News 3 will update this article with any new details as they become available.