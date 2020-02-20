Two Columbus teens use entrepreneurial skills to make a difference in the area

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Two Columbus teens are making a difference in the Columbus community. These two young men decided to take a different approach to become something bigger for their city.

You’d normally see Nate and Caleb sitting on their phones, but they don’t just sit and scroll on Twitter and Instagram, they trade currencies in the foreign exchange market.

“Pretty much we check currencies across the United States current payers. For example, take the United States dollar for the Japanese yen, if someone were to exit the United States and go to Japan they would use the Japanese currencies, so that’s what the banks do, they pretty much exchange your currencies while you put the money in the bank so we teach you how to do that from your phone,” says one of the entrepreneurs Nate Spadaro.

With the money they make from that, every Wednesday and Sunday, they return it to the community by feeding the homeless on Second Avenue.

“There’s been so much stuff going on in Columbus, we just wanted to reach out and share positive energy, and start doing something bigger for this city,” says future Marine Caleb Holliway

“We’re in the position to where we’re not impacting a million people but it’s the fact that knowing that we came with an intention and we got it done and seeing the gratitude on other people’s faces. That’s really the best feeling from it,” says Spadaro.

After Nathaniel’s grandmother posted in a neighborhood watch group on Facebook about his good deeds, several people reached out wondering how they could help… Tommy’s Barbecue in Ellerslie was one of them.

“I just thought what a great idea, and he’s such a smart kid to be doing this. He would probably inspire a lot of people and I thought well what can I do to help,” says Dottie Moss, co-owner of Tommy’s Smokehouse Barbecue.

“And she said I wonder if they would like some sandwiches, so she called Nathaniel up and he said sure!,” smiled Tommy Moss, co-owner of Tommy’s Smokehouse Barbecue.

Tommy’s Smokehouse Barbecue 50 barbecue sandwiches were donated for their mission. They added that to their normal menu of cheeseburgers and McChickens from McDonald’s and went to the park on Second Avenue and Valley Rescue Mission.

“A lot of people do need to see that there are people out there making a difference, people don’t know that. So as opposed to putting labels on everyone and opposed to putting labels on what they see, we’re actually out here doing it for a greater purpose,” Spadaro says.

If you would like to donate to their mission, contact sspeaks@wrbl.com.