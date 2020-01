COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police have blocked off a home with crime scene tape in the 13000 block of Roanoke Drive in Upatoi.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed two people are dead. However, he couldn’t confirm the cause of death and says he’s waiting for police to conclude their initial investigation.

Victims identities have not been released as next of kin has not been notified.

