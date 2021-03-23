Two Eufaula men arrested in child pornography case, more arrests possible

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Eufaula man faces additional charges in an extensive child pornography case that has so far seen two people arrested with the possibility of more individuals being charged.

​Friday, March 19, Investigators say, Jeffery Scott Nolin, 36, was arrested on a warrant for his alleged involvement in possessing several videos depicting child pornography. The warrant originated from an investigation of another individual, Brandon Heath Livingston, 32, of Eufaula, arrested on February 24th for his alleged involvement in disseminating several videos depicting child pornography. Livingston is charged with 17 counts.

Livingston

Nolin

Investigators say through multiple subpoenas of records; a search warrant was executed at Nolin’s residence at the time of his arrest on Friday. As a result of the search warrant and evidence retrieved from social media messages and electronic devices, Nolin has been arrested for 38 additional charges of Possession and Possession with Intent to Disseminate Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Persons under 17 years of age Involved in Obscene Acts {Code of Alabama 13A-12-192(A)}.

“The investigation originated from a cyber tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Nolin is currently awaiting a bond hearing on the additional charges in the Eufaula City Jail. This continues to be an ongoing, fluid, and intensive investigation, and additional charges and/or suspects may be discovered,” said Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

Chief Watkins says all persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.