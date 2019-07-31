Two former Auburn Bank employees plead guilty to Embezzling $379,250 in funds

Montgomery, AL – Two people have pleaded guilty for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme involving Auburn Bank in Notasulga, Alabama, announced Louis V. Franklin, Sr., U.S Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.

Randi Lynn Carleton, 39, of Dadeville, Alabama, pleaded guilty on July 30th to embezzling bank funds, and Leslie Fountain, 34, of Notasulga, Alabama, entered a guilty plea on July 11, 2019 to the same charge. Both defendants worked at the Notasulga branch of Auburn Bank where Carleton was the branch manager and Fountain was the assistant branch manager.

The scheme started with check kiting, or floating checks, and then progressed over time to embezzling cash from Auburn Bank. In September 2018, Auburn Bank conducted an audit on their Notasulga Branch and became aware of the defendants’ fraudulent activity despite their attempts to cover-up the scheme. Court records indicate that they jointly embezzled approximately $379,250 in cash.

Carleton and Fountain each face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years as well as significant fines and restitution for the amount stolen. There is no parole in the federal system. The defendants will be sentenced within the next few months.

U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for their assistance in this case. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Bradley Bodiford and Eric Counts.