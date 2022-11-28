COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The battle between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker is all about voter turnout at this point. And the two sides are using political surrogates to help make their respective cases.

Walker and Warnock are both on the campaign trail as they sprint toward next Tuesday’s election.

And as they make that run, Georgia voters are already heading to the polls.

By the end of the day, more than a quarter of a million Georgians will have already cast ballots for either former Georgia football star or the Atlanta pastor who has held the senate job for nearly two years.

Here is what U.S. Representative Buddy Carter of Pooler and Representative Nikema Williams of Atlanta had to say in exclusive interviews with WRBL today.

Carter: “Let’s face it, Raphael Warnock is one of the most liberal members of the Senate. He does not represent the values of Georgia. Herschel Walker does. Herschel Walker believes in family. Herschel Walker is a conservative and he will be a reliable conservative vote once he’s in Congress.”

Williams: “And this runoff election is critically important because this is about who’s best able to represent our state in the United States Senate. The U.S. Senate is a big job and we know clearly that Rev. Raphael Warnock is the best person for this job. He’s the only candidate in this race with the competence and character to serve all Georgians.”

There are three in-person advance voting locations open through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are the City Services Center on Macon Road, Shirley Winston Park off Steam Mill Road, and Columbus Technical College on Manchester Expressway.

The campaigns will swing into Columbus this week. Sen. Walker is scheduled to be here late Wednesday. The location has not been announced. Herschel Walker will be here for a rally Thursday morning at 11 in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on 13th Street.