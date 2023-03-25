Two homicide investigations are underway after two separate shootings in Columbus late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first shooting claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman who was killed following a shooting in the 600 block of Brown Avenue in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed to WRBL that 39-year-old Natalie Bell was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m. Friday night.

At this time, there’s no word on any possible suspects.

The victim in a second shooting on Joy Road in Columbus was pronounced dead at 1:15 Saturday morning.

The victim in this shooting has not yet been identified.

Stay with WRBL.com for updates on these developing stories.