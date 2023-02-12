Opelika police are investigating after two teens were shot Saturday in Opelika.

Authorities say they received a call regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of S. 3rd Street around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. That’s where officers found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) before being transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA, for further treatment.

Authorities say while officers were responding to the scene, an on-duty officer working at EAMC notified dispatch that a 18-year-old male had just been dropped off at the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.

It’s not yet known if these shootings were related.

The condition of both victims is unknown at this time.

Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.