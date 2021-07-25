Two injured in Lake Martin boat crash at Kowaliga Marina’s pier

Tallapoosa, Ala. (WRBk) – A single-vessel crash on Lake Martin at approximately 9:05 p.m. Saturday, July 24, has left two injured. Troopers suspect alcohol was involved when the boat crashed into a marina pier.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division responded to a 21-foot Supra Sunsport ski-boat crash that struck a pier at Kowaliga Marina, in Tallapoosa County.

There were three individuals on-board the vessel at the time of the crash; the operator, Mason William Goodwin, 20, of Birmingham, and a passenger were both injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Goodwin was charged with Boating Under the Influence and Minor in Possession of Alcoholic Beverages. A 19-year-old passenger was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the fourth degree and Minor in Possession of Alcoholic Beverages.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Kowaliga Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.