Two Jordan High students arrested for gun charges on campus

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Two Jordan High School students have been arrested for carrying weapons while on campus Monday afternoon, according to the Muscogee County School District.

The incident was reported to authorities by other students.

Upon notification, school administrators immediately contacted the Muscogee County School District Police Department, and conducted a follow up on the investigation.

During the investigation, police found a gun clip in the possession of a 15-year-old male student and a gun was found in the possession of a 17-year-old male student.

“We are fortunate that this incident did not result in a situation of graver consequence,” according to a news release from the school district. “However we do take reports of this matter seriously and will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure protocol involving the safety and privacy of students, and personnel is a top priority.”

The items were confiscated without incident.

This incident remains under investigation with MCSD Police Department.

” We commend the students who reported this violation to administrators in a timely manner and encourage all parents and students to carefully review the Student Code of Conduct in light of this incident,” according to the news release.