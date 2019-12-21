Two killed and two injured in deadly Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE Ala. (WRBL) – A young Macon County mother and another person have been killed in a deadly Friday night shooting in Tuskegee. Two more were injured in the shooting.

“At approximately 11:50 p.m., the Tuskegee Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Davison St., Tuskegee, AL in reference to a subject shot. At this time we are investigating a double homicide to which one victim 23-year-old, Quanisha Robinson of Shorter, AL was pronounced deceased,” said Sgt. Kimberly Johnson.

The name of the other deceased victim is not being released at this time.

Police say two additional victims suffered gunshots wounds in the shooting and were transported to area hospitals. Their names are not being released.

News 3 is awaiting to see if a suspect or person of interest has been named or taken into custody in the shooting and the possible motive.

If you have any information in the shooting you are asked to please contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, the Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865, or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.