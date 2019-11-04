Two killed in Amish buggy, vehicle crash in Parke County

PARKE Co., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Parke County Sheriff’s Office said two people were killed Saturday after a crash involving a Amish buggy and a vehicle in Parke County.

They said the crash happened at 9:44 a.m. on U.S. 36 near the Raccoon Lake Bridge.

According to Sheriff Justin Cole, a 2019 Ford van driven by 66-year-old Steven Miller Ealy of Danville, Indiana hit the horse-drawn buggy from behind. Four members of a Amish family were in the buggy, going westbound.

The Sheriff said one member of the family was killed at the scene and another was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital. Two others were injured and flown by Lifeline to Indianapolis. Their condition is unknown.

They said the driver of the van was not injured.

Officials said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The horse leading the buggy was cared for by a veterinarian at the scene.

No charges are pending at this time. The crash remains under investigation.