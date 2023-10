AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Early Sunday morning, October 1st, a single-vehicle crash occurred in the 1400 Block of South College.

The driver, 26-year-old Kayla Byrd from Columbus, Georgia, and her passenger, 26-year-old Jaylon Hubbard from Midland, Georgia, both lost their lives in the crash. They were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

The Auburn Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.