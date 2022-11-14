AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – We know the names of two people killed Sunday night when Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash along Interstate 85 north around 8:00.

According to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton the driver of vehicle one died around 9:40 at EAMC. A passenger in vehicle two died at 11:41 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Coreonta O’Neil, 25, of Notasulga was the driver of vehicle one who died. The passenger who was killed in vehicle two was John Regan, 75, of Atlanta.

According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, the wrong way driver didn’t brake. Eventually, the driver crashed near the Moores Mill overpass. At least three people were seriously injured, and one was life-flighted. We now know two passed away.

Auburn police will release more information as the investigation is ongoing later Monday. We should know then who they suspect was driving into oncoming traffic, and possibly why.