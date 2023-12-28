VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A 98-year-old man lost his life after a driver fleeing in a police pursuit crashed into the vehicle he was a passenger in. An unidentified female passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was as also killed.

98-year-old Aron Haynes of Valley, Alabama was killed when the vehicle he was riding in was hit by the suspect’s vehicle. The driver of Haynes’ vehicle was seriously injured.

The chase began Thursday morning in Lee County when a deputy noticed a reported stolen vehicle on I-85. Sheriff Jay Jones says the suspects, who were considered armed and dangerous, apparently stole the vehicle at gunpoint in Union Springs. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle as it exited onto Fob James Parkway in Chambers County.

Valley Police took up the pursuit in Chambers County, where the chase came to a devastating end on 64th Boulevard, just before it turned into Denson Street. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into another car, causing the two deaths.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is now handling the investigation and is expected to share more details later.