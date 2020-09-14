Two Mansfield University students receive $4,000 NASA research scholarships to study pancreatic cancer

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – Two students at Mansfield University are hard at work.

Caitlin Beauduy and Brittney Atkins received a $4,000 research scholarship from the NASA Pennsylvania State Grant Consortium to study pancreatic cancer.

“Being able to get this grant also allows us to have better opportunities because we come from a small school, which allows us to take our research to new heights,” said scholarship recipient Brittney Atkins.

Their hard work in the lab hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“It helps speed up the process, it’s much more insightful because we’re able to use it as a launchpad to where we’re going to turn next with our research,” said scholarship recipient, Caitlin Beauduy.

The funding allows both students to continue advancing research on pancreatic cancer.

Atkins’ proposal seeks to evaluate tumor cell resistance to a new potential anti-cancer therapeutic, Icariin, while Beauduy will continue an investigation into the effect of T-cells on solid pancreas tumors.

“I was actually overwhelmed that I received it. I’m sort of a pessimist, so honestly, I wasn’t expecting it to happen. I got the email while I was home over the summer that I was selected to receive it and I shed a couple of tears because I was proud of myself,” said Atkins.

” When I found out I got it, I emailed Dr. Long and immediately called my parents. I was so excited,” said Beauduy.

Atkins and Beauduy are the third and fourth students to receive the scholarships at Mansfield University.

” Both of them had something special in that they have that extra motivation, that extra desire and that’s required to do this type of in-depth project,” said assistant professor of biology at Mansfield University, Kristen Long.

The $4,000 gives them the funding that is required to take their research to the next level.

“The fact that they were able to write their proposal that was funded by the scholarship, shows their potential,” said Long.