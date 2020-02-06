Two members of Columbus Fire and EMS celebrate promotions in the department

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Two members of the Columbus Fire and EMS team have been recognized for their excellence with promotions.

The department held a ceremony Thursday morning to honor Daniel Hord and Daniel Macon.

Hord is moving up to Battalion Chief. Macon is becoming a Training Chief.

We asked both Macon and Hord their thoughts on leadership in their new positions.

“I would like to just see our firefighters get more training and commit a year to health and wellness to our firefighters. That’s what I’d like to see,” said Macon.

“For me, I’m thankful just that we have a progressive department who’s always looking to the future. I just hope that I can play a role in that, continue to lead by example, to continue to support my crew members wherever I can and be a liaison to our staff members– that I can be a liaison from the field and to continue lead by example, ” said Hord.

All of us at WRBL News 3 congratulate these two standouts on their accomplishments in service to our community.