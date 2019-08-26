Two men dead, one critically injured during Sunday night shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A deadly Sunday night shooting has killed two men in Columbus and a third remains in critical condition.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 28-year-old Lamonte Denard Muff of Albany, Ga. and 24-year-old Lyatray Lilshaw Buchanan of Albany, Ga. died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The third victim remains in critical condition.

Bryan confirms the two people were shot and killed in the 400 block of Mellon Street.

News 3 is working to see if police have a suspect or person of interest in custody.

Bryan says both victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

News 3 will continue to provide updates as they become available.