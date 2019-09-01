Two men injured during shooting on Addie Street in LaGrange

LaGrange Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that left two men injured.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of Addie Street in reference to someone who had been shot on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. The Criminal Investigations Section responded and initiated an investigation.

According to a news release, Detectives made contact with Marquavious Cox, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg and Montoroius Strickland. Both subjects stated that they were standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Addie Street when an unknown black male pulled up the intersection of Addie and McGhee Street, driving a black Acura vehicle, before standing up through the sunroof and firing at them multiple times, using a handgun.

Both subjects were transported to West Georgia Medical Center where Cox was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and Strickland was treated for injuries he sustained from falling, while running from the scene.



If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.