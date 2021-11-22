Two missing Geneva teenagers have been found

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two unrelated teens that went missing on Friday and Saturday have now been found, according to a press release.

On Friday morning, a 15-year-old female was reported missing from her residence on J.P. Jones Road. As officers investigated, they believed could that the teen could have crossed state lines. Multiple agencies were contacted and as the search began to broaden, she was located by deputies with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday morning, at around two a.m., a 13-year-old male ran away from his home on Leisure Drive. The teen was reportedly only partially dressed and was possibly intellectually disabled, creating an urgent situation with temperatures being below 50 degrees.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office air unit was requested and began searching with an infrared camera. At around 6:30 a.m., as the helicopter was en route, the teen was located exiting a wooded area. He showed signs of hypothermia and was checked by Geneva Rescue at the scene. He was then returned to his family.

Multiple agencies including the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy, Dale County Sheriff’s Office and Samson Police Department were involved in both searches.