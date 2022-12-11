COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Muscogee County men were arrested this week in unrelated investigations.

Leo Lapalm, 71, was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children and Camron Joyner, 21 was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children by the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

The GBI CEACC Unit received numerous cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The unit then began investigations into both men’s online activity.

These separate investigations led to consent searches of their electronic devices where files of child sexual abuse material were located.

Both investigations are part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, to identify people involved in these crimes.

The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.