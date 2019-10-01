Two parents plead guilty to charges of an infant from 2016

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) Two parents pled guilty this morning to reckless conduct and cruelty to a child for their 6-month-old daughter who broke an arm back in 2016.

24-year-old Daniel Spurr and 28-year-old Corrin Spurr stepped inside of Judge McBride’s courtroom to begin the trial.

Before the trial could take place, both parents plead guilty with their attorney’s present.

Daniel was initially charged with first-degree child cruelty, which reduced to 2nd degree.

Corrin was charged with second-degree child cruelty for failing to provide medical care but pled guilty to reckless conduct. Prosecutors and the defense say the case was a long time coming.

Judge Mcbride deferred the sentencing to November 14th at 9 a.m.