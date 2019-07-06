Two remain missing after July 4th boat crash along Lake Jordan

LAKE JORDAN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old remain missing after a Thursday night boat crash on Lake Jordan.

The multi-agency search operation came to an ends Lake Jordan Friday night . Search efforts will resume at 8:00 Saturday morning .

“Sonar units and divers have been systematically clearing the site in an effort to find two people missing after Thursday night ’s boat crash. The missing people have been identified as Clay Jackson, age 26, of Deatsville, and Tyler House, age 17, of Marbury,” said Capt. Gary Buchanan, ALEA Patrol Commander Marine Patrol.

Buchanan says a 19 ft. Sea Hunt center console boat driven by Caleb Peters and a 19 ft. Maxum runabout boat driven by Damion Bruno collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek Thursday night between 9:30 and 10:00.

Multiple agencies are participating in the search including ALEA Marine Patrol, Elmore County SO Dive Team, Montgomery Fire Dept. Dive, Region D Dive Team, Alex City Search and Rescue, SARELCO, Titus VFD, Holtville Slapout VFD.