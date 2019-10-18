Two shot on the Causeway near Ralph and Kacoo’s

Breaking News
by: Kimber Collins

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Cheif says two people were shot near Ralph and Kacoo’s on the Causeway.

The Police Department says the scene is under control. Viewers tell News 5 shots were fired near the location. A manager at the restaurant says it happened at the boat landing near the business and not inside.

Spanish Fort Police say the shooting happened during a custody exchange. One person was shot with a shotgun, police say. Another was shot with a pistol. Both were taken to the hospital. Police say the children are still on scene.

Police say there is no shooter at large.

News 5 has a crew headed in that direction to learn more.



