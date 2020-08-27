Two Smiths Station High School teachers on administrative leave, one under criminal investigation, officials say

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Smiths Station High School teachers are on administrative leave and one is under criminal investigation in connection with unrelated incidents. Lee County officials won’t say why.

Brian Nelson has resigned as athletic director, but is still employed by the school district and is on administrative leave, Lee County Superintendent Dr. Mac McCoy confirmed Thursday afternoon. McCoy also confirmed that media teacher Jason Lee is on administrative leave.

McCoy declined to say why the two teachers were placed on paid administrative leave. The two situations are unrelated, McCoy did say. The superintendent declined additional comment.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms there is an ongoing investigation involving Jason Lee but tells News 3 at this point it would be inappropriate to comment on the specifics.

Jones says if an arrest is made, further information will be made public.

Lee is the adviser to the Panther News Network, the student television station.

Former Smiths Station High School co-athletic director Brian Nelson.

Nelson, an assistant football coach, resigned his position as co-athletic director before the school year started, McCoy said. Nelson was listed on the school’s website as a co-athletic director for male sports.

In addition to his athletic responsibilities, Nelson teaches U.S. History, Psychology, Sociology, Contemporary Issues, Comparative Religions, Economics, Government, according to the Smiths Station High School website.

Voicemail messages left for the two men were not returned.