Two teens receive life sentence for 2017 murder of Kenneth Moore

Two teenagers learned their fate this afternoon in the 2017 murder of a 61-year-old man.

18-year-old Ladarius Render, received life in prison plus 60 years for a home invasion that took the life of Kenneth Moore on Curry Street.

16-year-old Kevonta Daniels also received a life sentence plus 25 years.

Moore’s stepson and niece gave an impact statement on how the loss affected their family.

Prosecutors and the defense say there were no wins today with sentencing because two young lives are behind bars and Moore’s family continues to mourn.

“We just have to hope that it brings some closure and allow them to move on and live a life that although it has a loss, it still can be full of life,” said Alonza Whitaker, Chief Assistant District Attorney.

Devin Burden sits in a wheelchair after being paralyzed from an unrelated case. Judge Benjamin McBride sentenced him to 45 years in prison.