OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two teenagers were taken to the hospital over the weekend after suffering gunshot wounds. Opelika police are investigating to see if their injuries are connected to the same shooting.

On Saturday, February 11, at 6:10 PM

Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of S. 3rd Street. Officers located a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to East Alabama Medical Center and then to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA, for further treatment.

“While officers were responding to the scene, an on-duty officer working at EAMC notified dispatch that an 18-year-old male had just been dropped off at the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound,” said Chief Shane Healey.

The condition of both victims is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.