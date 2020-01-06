Two veterans are bringing back the popular Ranger Burger to the Valley

After being closed for two years, two veterans are bringing back the well-known Four Winds Restaurant to the Chattahoochee County.

Four Winds originally opened in the late 70’s and moved to Hwy 26 in the early 90’s. New owners Sergeant First Class Joey Hancock and Staff Sergeant Ryan Sikes say this restaurant was a hotspot for many soldiers when they were stationed at Fort Benning.

The restaurant has been through a few owners in the past, but they say they are here to stay.

“We’ve both been stationed here at Fort Benning and we ate here a lot when we were stationed here. We want to carry on the legacy of this place is the big thing and taking it into the future,” SFC Hancock said.

Local officials and active duty soldiers were there for the grand opening. SFC Robert Kramm and his friends on post were the first soldiers to come in since the reopening. Kramm says he was happy to hear they were reopening, so he could purchase the most popular burger on the menu, the Ranger Burger.

“We all just came back off of leave, so it’s good for all of us to come back and enjoy a good meal and talk about what we have done these last couple of weeks,” SFC Kramm said.

Although the owners are keeping many of the traditions of the original military restaurant, they did make changes to the Ranger Burger. Instead of two eight-ounce ground beef patties, they’ve changed it to four four-ounce ground beef patties.

The veterans say they wanted to keep the same traditions the restaurant had by commemorating soldiers. As you walk in there is a fallen soldier table.

Folks are encouraged to bring in dog tags of their loved ones.