Two women accuse massage therapist of misconduct

News

by: S. Brady Calhoun

Posted: / Updated:

Alan McCullough

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Destin area massage therapist is charged with touching two female clients inappropriately, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The first client, a tourist from Texas, came forward in November of 2019 and reported that 60-year old Alan McCullough of Niceville fondled her breasts during a massage at a business on Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin, deputies wrote in a news release.

McCullough denied the allegation and the case was closed when he requested an attorney and there were no witnesses to the incident, deputies wrote.

Then, in September of this year, a 25-year old college student from Tennessee reported that McCullough had touched her inappropriately between her legs while working at a different massage business located on Commons Drive in Destin.

McCullough again denied the allegation and would not agree to be interviewed.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested McCullough on two separate counts of battery.

“Separate accusations under similar circumstances reveals a pattern of conduct of unauthorized touching that no reasonable person would conclude is consistent with a legitimate therapeutic massage,” deputies wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

