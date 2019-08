The two women arrested for exploitation of an elderly waived their hearing in Recorder’s Court.

55-year-old Deedra Ware and 69-year-old Pearllene Reese pled not guilty to the charge.

Both women briefly showed their face to the judge before being escorted back to the Muscogee County jail. The women were arrested by police on Tuesday.

Ware has an $11,000 bond and Reese has a $6,000 bond.

Both cases are bond to Superior Court.