SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – A two-year-old toddler was flown to a hospital after a reported drowning in a backyard pool late Saturday afternoon. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says he does not know the child’s condition as of Monday afternoon. We do know the child is in critical condition.

According to investigators, they were called to a home along Lee Road 348 about a two-year-old boy found in a pool unresponsive. CPR was performed on the child by first responders at the scene. The child was airlifted to a Columbus hospital. Sheriff Jones says his condition is critical, but he does not know the child’s official medical status as of Monday.

Sheriff Jones says it appears the parents had a miscommunication, each thinking the other was watching the child. He says the toddler seems to have been out of adult sight for a few moments when the tragedy occurred. Sheriff Jones says the family was visiting from out of state.

Please keep the family in your prayers and the first responders who handled the scene.