U-Haul facility in Little River offering temporary free storage to those impacted by Brunswick Co. tornado

Drone footage shows damage done by an EF-3 tornado in Brunswick County, North Carolina (WBTW)

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – Moving and storage company U-Haul is helping people impacted by the high-end EF3 tornado that tore up a portion of Brunswick County, NC.

The company is offering 30 days of free storage at its Little River facility.

Three people died and 10 others were hurt in the tornado that hit around midnight on Tuesday near Grissettown in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community of Brunswick County. That’s about nine miles from Little River.

The National Weather Service said wind speeds were estimated at 160 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 22 miles and the tornado was 275 yards wide.



Owner Richard Dobkin, right, photographs the damage at Ocean Ridge Storage Solutions in Brunswick County, N.C. near the town of Sunset Beach, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Officials say a ferocious tornado struck shortly before midnight Monday just inland from the barrier island of Ocean Isle Beach.(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Damage from the Brunswick County tornado. WBTW photo

Photos Courtesy of Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office

For more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or to arrange 30 days of free self-storage, click here or call (843) 399-4777. The facility is located at 3195 Hwy. 9 E. in Little River.

U-Haul says it’s also offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions.