MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, 36-year-old Jesse Morgan Hinson, from Troy, Alabama, pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

Based on Hinson’s plea agreement and other court records, in 2022, Hinson engaged in multiple schemes to defraud numerous victims by pretending to be “a man of great wealth with the ability to conduct profitable real estate transactions.”

Hinson persuaded victims to give him money based on “promises of future financial benefits.” However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hinson did not have any significant assets and “intended to take his victims’ money for his own use.”

Hinson also failed to notify his victims of his prior convictions for securities fraud, including convictions as recent as March and April of 2022, with Hinson in Alabama Department of Corrections custody in April of 2022.

In Hinson’s plea agreement, he specifically confesses that in March 2022, he defrauded a person in Butler County after claiming he could finance real estate purchases for a 10% down payment.

Hinson later obtained nearly $66,500 from the Butler County victim, with Hinson using the majority of the funds to pay personal expenses and pay the debts of the woman he was romantically involved with.

After the Butler County victim demanded his money back, to discourage the victim from speaking with law enforcement, Hinson posed as a New York attorney, telephoned the victim, falsely stated that Hinson would receive an $11 million loan, and then threatened to bankrupt the victim by opening a competing business.

In April 2022, and after his incarceration at the Alabama Department of Corrections, Hinson confessed to defrauding two other individuals from Tuscaloosa, Alabama during his pea hearing.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hinson told his victims he would provide them with profits from the sale of land Hinson claimed to own through Auburn University if the victims could provide money upfront for taxes.

During Hinson’s persuasion, Hinson had someone else make false representations to the victims claiming Hinson controlled assets between $2 to $3 billion. As a result, the Tuscaloosa victims provided several payments to Hinson’s attorney and Hinson’s girlfriend, which totaled $124,028.80.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a hearing will be “scheduled in the coming months.” At the hearing, Hinson will face a maximum 20-year prison sentence, substantial fines, and restitution.

The United States Secret Service and the Alabama Securities Commission investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen K. Moulton and Special Assistant U. S. Attorneys Andrew O. Schiff and Amanda Senn with the Alabama Securities Commission are prosecuting Hinson’s case.