U.S. chemical company fighting to obtain visa Ukrainian software developer

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – A U.S.-based chemical company is fighting to obtain a visa for a Ukrainian software developer who has spent years working on a complex computer system the company considers crucial to continuing to do business.

In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, 3V Sigma USA Inc. says the Trump administration wrongly denied a visa for Mykhailo Soltys to spend three years implementing the system at the firm’s South Carolina production facility.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Don't Miss