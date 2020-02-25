U.S. chemical company fighting to obtain visa Ukrainian software developer

WASHINGTON (AP) – A U.S.-based chemical company is fighting to obtain a visa for a Ukrainian software developer who has spent years working on a complex computer system the company considers crucial to continuing to do business.

In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, 3V Sigma USA Inc. says the Trump administration wrongly denied a visa for Mykhailo Soltys to spend three years implementing the system at the firm’s South Carolina production facility.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.