U.S. citizens lose medical benefits due to unemployment

In this March 18, 2020, photo, medical equipments and official quarantine notice, delivered by the government, are laid out on floor in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea has been lauded for its effective response to the pandemic without enacting lockdown and other draconian measures (AP Photo/Juwon Park)

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of U.S citizens have been unemployed, and it has led to many of them living without health insurance.

“Some people cobra insurance is unaffordable after you have been let go. I had a client in who’s cobra single insurance was $740 a month, and I had a family plan that was going to be almost $1,800 a month,” said Steve Brown of Mr. Tax of America.

According to Brown the moment you are laid off from your job you have up to 60 days to apply for the Affordable Care Act insurance, one of which is an income base healthcare plan.

“Call on the phone it takes about an hour in Alabama the service is Blue Cross, and in Georgia it is Ambetter. Normally the silver plan is the better plan than the slightly cheaper bronze plan, or sometimes the silver plan is better than the gold plan,” said Brown.

Brown tells News 3 that there are several things you may need to be prepared when you apply.

“They need proof they were let go, and they’re going to need their names, social security numbers, and birth dates of their kids, and family members that need insurance. You will also need documentation like check stubs, showing what they were making before, and a good estimate of their annual income this year because the insurance credit is based on your income,” said Brown.

If you do not apply for health insurance during the 60 day period you will then have to wait until November to apply.