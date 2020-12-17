U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff blunt in criticism of Sen. David Perdue during Chattahoochee Valley visits

It’s all about voter turnout in the critical Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs. And the candidates are turning out in the Chattahoochee Valley this week.

Senator David Perdue and investigative journalist Jon Ossoff were working to get the vote out. Ossoff was in LaGrange and Columbus on Wednesday, then Cuthbert and Americus on Thursday in a three-stop tour than ended in Albany.

Perdue was in Americus and Cataula on Wednesday and in Columbus Thursday for a rally with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is facing a runoff challenge from Rev. Raphael Warnock. Loeffler is scheduled to be in LaGrange on Friday. Warnock was in south Columbus last Sunday.

It was cold and cloudy when Ossoff took the stage this afternoon at LaFayette Square on Wednesday.

Ossoff just kept hammering Perdue and stressing the importance of the Jan. 5th race. In an interview with News 3 after the event, Ossoff kept attacking Perdue.

“Everybody, David Perdue does not care about you,” he said. “And you got to get out there and vote to send him packing. So, we can have people with a moral compass and commitment to your well-being over their own to represent you.”

And Ossoff is predicting a close race.

“Razor thin,” he said. “This will be the closest election in Georgia history. Every vote will count. And the polls are open right now.”