U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff hosts town hall meeting in Columbus

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A crowd of faces filled the room hearing the state’s issues from Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff.

“The problems that we need to solve are pretty clear. The solutions to those problems are clear and we need to win elections to solve those problems,” says Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff.

Those who came to the town hall meeting said they were keeping an open mind. Some told us they supported his goals.

“You have to come and see a person to know them and what he said this evening, I like everything that he said,” says Jerry “Pops” Barnes, Columbus District 1 Council Member.

Georgia U.S. Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff focused on three key elements during his town hall meeting: healthcare, infrastructure, and having clean energy.

“I think that’s a very good agenda I think we need someone who cares about the working people of the great state of Georgia,” Marques Averett, Columbus resident.

The meeting was not only focused on promoting Ossoff’s campaign, but rather an opportunity for the public to voice their concerns.

“I like the fact that he’s willing to talk to voters, explain and answer questions and answer questions honestly,” says Susan Stephenson, Columbus resident.

Ossoff was impressed with the turnout saying he’s confident of his chances at the polls.