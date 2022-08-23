ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker brought his U.S. Senate campaign to South Georgia Tuesday afternoon.

Walker played to a mostly African-American crowd — many of them students. And they appeared receptive to his message.

In a forum with the questions coming from three folks – Albany councilman Jalen Johnson, failed 2nd Congressional District Republican candidate Vivian Childs and Atlanta pastor Garland Hunt – Walker touched on faith and law enforcement among other topics.

Walker was joined by Republican 2nd Congressional District candidate Chris West.

The two faith leaders who were asking Walker many of the questions had a connection to West. Childs finished a distant fourth in the May Republican primary. Hunt is the father of Jeremy Hunt, the well-funded candidate West upset in the runoff.

Walker will face Democratic incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock in the November General Election.

Walker spread the microphone around a lot over the more than an hour.

But he shared his views on defund the police – he’s against it.

His faith – he says Jesus will be going to Washington with him if he’s elected.

Here’s what Walker said to media members gathering about comments Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell said recently. McConnell says the US House is more likely to flip Republican than the Senate because of the quality of the candidates.

“I got into this race to win it,” Walker said. “I never got in it to follow Washington around. I said that I am here for the people. That’s the reason I got in this race. And I think everybody can see that. I have been doing what it takes to win. I think they notice that. So, I don’t ever think about stuff like that.”

Walker also bristled when asked about how many black votes he was going to need to beat Warnock in this historic battle between two black men for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat.

Reporter: “You said you needed the black vote, some black vote to win this race. When you say some, how much …”

Walker: “Nah, I never said I needed some black votes …”

Reporter: “You said …”

Walker: “No, she said that,” Walker said. pointing to another reporter. “No, I never said that. But that was a good question, though. You probably waited for that question the whole time …”

Reporter: “No. No. Do you think you are going to get …”

Walker: “I know that I am going to get the black votes. I got some before and I am going to get them again. I think we got to quit separating. I think that is the problem. Black vote. White vote. I want all votes. I said it early on if you are a Martian and you are legal to be here in Georgia I want your vote as well.”

The event was sponsored by Georgia Victory, which is an organization backed by the Republican National Committee and the Georgia GOP.