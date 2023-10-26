SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After a nine-month deployment to Kuwait, Master Sgt. Joan Keese decided to dedicate her homecoming to her two grandsons. The Army soldier surprised both boys at school on Wednesday.

Master Sgt. Keese visited her younger grandson, Keese, honors that of his grandmother at Plain Elementary School.

Keese’s teachers pulled him out of recess, blindfolded him, and led him onto the school’s stage, saying he was on a scavenger hunt.

When the curtain opened and Keese removed his blindfold, he was greeted by the sight of his grandma, donning a smile and combat fatigues.

“I was nervous,” Master Sgt. Keese said. “I was wondering if he was going to see me and if he was going to be surprised.”

Keese was surprised to see his grandmother and greeted her with a tight hug.

Master Sgt. Keese later went to Fountain Inn High School to surprise Keese’s big brother, Mikeith.