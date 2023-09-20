(The Hill) – United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain posted an update on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on how bargaining between his union and three major automakers is going Tuesday.

In the update, Fain posted a scene from the 2017 film “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. The scene features Jackson honking and yelling out of a car window.

“You about done?” Jackson says in the scene. “Tick tock, motherf‑‑‑er!”

The update appears to be a cheeky insult directed at the automakers — Stellantis, Ford and General Motors — as the UAW navigates its first few days of striking against all three companies simultaneously for the first time. The union and the auto companies failed to reach an agreement before a Friday morning deadline, so the UAW went on strike.

A recent Morning Consult poll found a majority of Americans — 54 percent — support the strike.

The UAW has also received support from both ends of the political spectrum, from President Biden to former Vice President Mike Pence. The UAW endorsed Biden in 2020 but is withholding its 2024 endorsement from him, because they “expect action, not words,” according to Fain.

“Our endorsements are going to be earned,” Fain said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday. “We’ve been very clear about that, no matter what politician.”

“Who the president is now, who the former president was or the president before them isn’t going to win this fight,” Fain continued. “This fight is all about one thing — it’s about workers winning their fair share of economic justice instead of being left behind as they have been in the last decades.”